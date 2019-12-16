PolitiFact on Monday said its 2019 “Lie of the Year” is President TrumpDonald John TrumpDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Five aides to Van Drew resign ahead of his formal switch to GOP The myth of the conservative bestseller MORE’s claim that the intelligence community whistleblower incorrectly reported his call with the Ukrainian president that is at the center of House Democrats’ impeachment efforts.

Trump has claimed more than 80 times that the anonymous whistleblower’s complaint was “fake, fraudulent, incorrect, ‘total fiction,’ ‘made up’ and ‘sooo wrong’” since its release, PolitiFact found.

“This is a very interesting claim for Trump because it is directly undermined by his very own White House partial transcript of the call,” Katie Sanders, the managing editor of PolitiFact, said in a release video.

Both the partial transcript and the complaint show that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Sanders lead Democratic field: poll Schumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial Nadler: Giuliani trip to Ukraine shows ‘crime in progress’ is being committed against American democracy MORE and unfounded claims of 2016 Ukrainian election interference. Trump asked that Zelensky coordinate with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiNadler: Giuliani trip to Ukraine shows ‘crime in progress’ is being committed against American democracy Impeachment nears: What would John McCain have done? Graham says he doesn’t need to hear impeachment witnesses: ‘I am ready to vote’ MORE and Attorney General Bill Barr on those issues.

The whistleblower alleged that Trump made the request to get gain an edge in the 2020 election, a claim Trump has strenuously denied.

The House opened its impeachment inquiry in late September after the whistleblower complaint surfaced.

Two articles of impeachment were approved in the House Judiciary Committee last week and will be voted on by the entire House Wednesday. If they pass, the president will face trial in the Senate.