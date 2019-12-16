Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead the field 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, according to poll results released Monday, and only he could beat President Donald Trump right now in a direct contest.

Biden was backed by 26% of the Democratic or Democratic-leaning voters in the Investor’s Business Daily/TIPP Poll, though his finish is down from 29% last month.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is now in second place, at 18%, five points higher than last month.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren fell to third place, at 14% from 23% in November.

All the other candidates ended in the single digits.

However, in direct match-up with Trump, only Biden would win, at 50% to 45%, according to the poll.

Here are the poll’s top five finishers:

Biden: 26%, down from 29% last month.

Sanders: 18%, up from 13%.

Warren: 14%, down from 23%.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg: 9%, up from 7%.

Billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg, 5%. Bloomberg entered the race on Nov. 24.

In match-ups with Trump:

Biden: 50%

Trump: 45%.

Trump: 48%.

Sanders: 47%.

Trump: 49%.

Warren: 44%.

The Investor’s Business Daily/TIPP Poll surveyed 905 adults and was conducted Dec. 5-14. It has a margin of error of 3.3%.

In addition, polling for the Democratic presidential nomination included a subset of 312 Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents.