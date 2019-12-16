The more time that goes by, the more the American people believe the FBI acted illegally in their investigations of the Trump campaign.

It just goes to show that people are far smarter than Democrats and the media believe they are.

Townhall reports:

New Poll: Majority of Americans Believe the FBI Broke the Law in Pursuit of Trump Campaign It’s been one week since Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz released his long awaited report about FISA abuse at the FBI. Investigators found FBI agents committed 17-violations in pursuit of a FISA warrant against Trump campaign official Carter Page. The report shows agents doctored evidence and lied to the court by failing to disclose basic and crucial facts about connections in the case. For example, the FBI knew Page was an informant for the CIA, which is why he was in contact with Russians. Despite knowing this fact, they chose to leave it out of the FISA application and continued the narrative that the Trump campaign was colluding with the Kremlin. Agents also chose to omit details about the connection between British spy Christopher Steel and the Clinton campaign. Steele wrote the dossier that the FBI used to justify a FISA warrant. The agents who did so were hand selected by fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Townhall points to this reporting from FOX News:

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday about the origins of the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign. Fifty-three percent of voters believe it is at least somewhat likely the FBI broke the law when investigating the campaign: 22 percent say “extremely” likely, 14 percent “very” likely, and 17 percent “somewhat” likely. Republicans (71 percent) are nearly twice as likely as Democrats (38 percent) to think there is a chance the FBI broke the law.

This is obviously one of the reasons Democrats have been unable to move public opinion on impeachment.

People know that corruption lies at the root of their never-ending prosecution of Trump.

