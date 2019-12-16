Public support for impeaching and removing President TrumpDonald John TrumpDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Five aides to Van Drew resign ahead of his formal switch to GOP The myth of the conservative bestseller MORE from the White House is declining, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The survey, which was released Monday night, found that 45 percent of American voters say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, a 5-point drop from a similar poll conducted in November following the House Intelligence Committee’s public impeachment hearings into the president’s dealings with Ukraine.

Forty-seven percent of respondents oppose impeachment and removal, up from 43 percent last month. Nine percent of respondents say they do not have an opinion.

Among the findings, the new survey shows that Democratic support for impeachment has declined.

In November, 90 percent of Democratic respondents said they endorsed impeaching and removing Trump from office. The latest poll showed that 77 percent of Democrats held the same opinion. Five percent of GOP respondents said they endorsed impeachment and removal, down from 10 percent in November.

A majority of respondents still believe that Trump used his presidency improperly in order to gain an advantage against a 2020 political opponent. Fifty-one percent say he did use the White House improperly, while 43 percent say he did not.

In addition, voters remain split on whether the House has enough evidence to impeach the president. Forty-seven percent of respondents say the lower chamber has enough evidence, while 48 percent say it does not.

The survey comes as the House prepares for a historic vote on two articles of impeachment charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump is set to become just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

The move will follow a Democratic-led investigation into allegations that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to open politically beneficial investigations and that he conditioned military aide and a White House meeting on announcing the probes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Schumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial Democrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements MORE (R-Ky.) suggested last week that he would work in coordination with the White House in a potential Senate trial.

The CNN poll found that 32 percent of Americans think the impeachment inquiry will ultimately help Trump’s 2020 reelection prospects. Twenty-five percent say it will hurt his chances, with 37 percent saying it won’t make a difference.

The survey’s findings fall in line with several other polls related to Trump and impeachment. A new Fox News poll released Sunday found that 50 percent of Americans supported impeaching and removing Trump.

The CNN poll was conducted among a national population of 1,005 adults between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15. It has a margin of error of 3.7 points.