Seventy-six percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independent voters said they are undecided about which candidate they will support in the primaries, according to a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll released on Monday.

In June, 84% had not yet decided for whom they would vote.

Despite the slow pace in coming to a decision on a favorite, two-thirds of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents said they are satisfied with the variety of candidates contending for the party’s presidential nomination.

“While waves of support have emerged among Democratic voters, no candidate has harnessed that energy and converted it into real momentum yet,” said Marist Institute for Public Opinion director Lee Miringoff. “Clearly, there’s not a lot of persuasion going on” between the public and the presidential candidates.

Other results from the survey illustrate:

Fifty-four percent of left-leaning voters said it is most important for their candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election, compared to 44% who said they need a Democrat who best represents their values.

Among all voters, 27% said the economy is the issue that is most important to them. Next in importance was health care, at 23%. The other concerns garnering at least 9% support were climate change, immigration, and gun policy.

The survey was conducted Dec. 9-11. It polled 1,744 adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 1,508 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points, and 704 Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.