The public’s view of impeachment remains statistically unchanged following all the hours of congressional testimony on the subject, with 48 percent opposing it and 47 percent supporting it, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll published on Monday.

In November, when the question was last asked, 47 percent backed impeachment and 46 percent were against it.

“It’s like the hearings have never happened,” Marist Institute for Public Opinion director Lee Miringoff said. “The arguments have only served to reinforce existing views, and everyone is rooting for their side.”

Miringoff added that “There’s not a lot of persuasion going on. This is definitely lining up to be all about the base. You can do all the message-testing and convincing and persuasion [efforts], but it’s going to be about targeting your group and making sure they show.”

Other results from the survey included:

Among independents, 46 percent support impeachment, while 49 percent oppose it.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating was essentially unchanged at 42 percent.

Fifty-one percent said the ideas being offered by Trump would generally move the United States in the wrong direction.

Forty-five percent said the ideas Democrats are offering would move the country in the wrong direction, and 44 percent said they would move it in the right one.

The survey of 1,744 adults was conducted between Dec. 9-11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent.