The House Judiciary Committee told a federal appeals court on Monday that testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn was necessary for a possible Senate trial on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The Judiciary Committee also told the court that it needed secret grand jury materials from former Russia special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation for the proceedings, The Hill reports.

Both sources of information, Democrats argue, provide data on Trump’s alleged obstruction of Mueller’s inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with the president’s campaign.

“To obtain information critical to the House’s impeachment proceedings and any trial in the Senate, as well as to assist its consideration of remedial legislation and oversight, the committee issued a subpoena for testimony from Donald F. McGahn,” the Judiciary Committee told the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote this week on the articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, though Democrats continue to seek information on the Mueller investigation and the president’s alleged obstruction role.

“McGahn is President Trump’s former White House Counsel, who — as detailed in the report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller — witnessed multiple acts of obstruction of justice by President Trump,” House Democrats said in their filing, the Hill reports.

Mueller’s report included examinations of 10 “episodes” of possible obstruction of justice by President Trump — and the Judiciary Committee has long considered McGhan a key witness in those instances.

The special counsel’s report found “substantial evidence” that Trump pressured McGahn to fire Mueller, though he was not discharged.

McGahn left the Trump administration in October 2018.

The White House is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that McGahn must comply with a subpoena from the Judiciary Committee in April.

The subpoena came shortly after the release of the 448-page report Mueller report, the Hill reports.