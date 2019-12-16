An anti-Trump Republican group launched a billboard in Times Square asking “what is Trump hiding?” as the impeachment process presses forward with a House vote on articles later this week.

The New York City billboard by the group Republicans for the Rule of Law, announced on Monday, follows similar ads featured in about a dozen GOP-controlled congressional districts around the country.

The ad features an image of Trump with his finger to his mouth, as well as four current and former administration officials who have been tied to the impeachment process with duct-tape over their mouths: Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoTrump greeted with cheers at 120th Army-Navy game Judge orders State Dept. to search for and provide more Ukraine docs Pompeo launches personal Twitter account amid speculation over Senate run MORE, former National Security Adviser John Bolton John BoltonSchumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial The Hill’s Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday Senate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial MORE, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySchumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial The Hill’s Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday Senate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial MORE and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiNadler: Giuliani trip to Ukraine shows ‘crime in progress’ is being committed against American democracy Impeachment nears: What would John McCain have done? Graham says he doesn’t need to hear impeachment witnesses: ‘I am ready to vote’ MORE.

“What is Trump hiding? America needs the whole truth,” the ads read.

The ad comes as Trump faces two charges in the articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Democrats have railed against the Trump administration for blocking witnesses from testifying as well as failing to provide evidence as part of the inquiry.

Republicans for the Rule of Law has been pressing GOP members to take the impeachment inquiry seriously.

Congressional districts targeted by the ads outside of Times Square are represented by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickDemocrats launch bilingual ad campaign off drug pricing bill The Hill’s Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday Koch campaign touts bipartisan group behind ag labor immigration bill MORE (R-Pa.), Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerKoch campaign touts bipartisan group behind ag labor immigration bill Conservative group hits White House with billboard ads: ‘What is Trump hiding?’ Lawmakers spar over surveillance flight treaty with Russia MORE (R-Ill.), John Katko John Michael KatkoConservative group hits White House with billboard ads: ‘What is Trump hiding?’ House GOP criticizes impeachment drive as distracting from national security issues Progressive group unveils first slate of 2020 congressional endorsements MORE (R-N.Y.), Martha Roby Martha Dubina RobyConservative group hits White House with billboard ads: ‘What is Trump hiding?’ GOP lawmaker urges members to halt ‘endless loop’ of talking points Live coverage: House Judiciary to vote on impeachment after surprise delay MORE (R-Ala.), Cathy McMorris Rodgers Cathy McMorris RodgersKoch campaign touts bipartisan group behind ag labor immigration bill Conservative group hits White House with billboard ads: ‘What is Trump hiding?’ Israeli, Palestinian business leaders seek Trump boost for investment project MORE (R-Wash.), Greg Walden Gregory (Greg) Paul WaldenDemocrats get the health care fight they want with prescription drug bill Overnight Health Care — Presented by That’s Medicaid — Turf war derails push on surprise medical bills | Bill would tax e-cigarettes to pay for anti-vaping campaign | .5M ad blitz backs vulnerable Dems on drug prices Turf war derails bipartisan push on surprise medical bills MORE (R-Ore.), Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulConservative group hits White House with billboard ads: ‘What is Trump hiding?’ House GOP criticizes impeachment drive as distracting from national security issues Texas GOP congressman calls on governor to postpone execution of Rodney Reed MORE (R-Texas), Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksConservative group hits White House with billboard ads: ‘What is Trump hiding?’ Trump takes pulse of GOP on Alabama Senate race The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – Dems unveil impeachment measure; Vindman splits GOP MORE (R-Ind.) and Paul Mitchell Paul MitchellConservative group hits White House with billboard ads: ‘What is Trump hiding?’ Ed Markey, John Rutherford among victors at charity pumpkin-carving contest Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash MORE (R-Mass.).