Apparently, Robert De Niro’s hatred of President Trump goes so deep that he would literally disown his children – his own flesh and blood – if they were like Trump’s family.

In an appearance Monday on “The View,” De Niro did not fight back against Joy Behar’s assertion on how he views President Trump’s family as a mob family then declared his apparent conditional love for his own children.

“Robert, you also talk about his children,” Joy Behar told De Niro in reference to Trump, “and you say that they are like a gangster family too.”

“I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what these kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them. I would disown them,” the actor said, as reported by Washington Examiner. “I’d have a serious talk with them — I’d have a serious talk with them. First of all, it’s an impossibility. My kids are not like that, of course.”

De Niro has played several violent characters throughout his career, including a mob boss and an unhinged psycho, none of which, De Niro claimed, compares to the madness of President Trump.

The actor’s blistering hatred of the president has been on full display in recent months, which has prompted him to drop F-bombs on national television in reference to his political opponents.

“F*** em! F*** em!” De Niro recently said on CNN about Fox News. “We are in a moment in our lives, in this country, where this guy is like a gangster. This is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation. We’re in a terrible situation. And this guy just keeps going on and on without being stopped.”

The actor also earned a standing ovation after he gave a “f*** Trump” speech at the Tony Awards in 2018.

“I’m gonna say one thing. F*** Trump.” De Niro said as the audience applauded while rising to their feet. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f*** Trump.”

During the 2016 election, De Niro also said he would love to punch Trump in the face.

As De Niro goes on his anti-Trump rants, it seems the media has forgotten about the current lawsuit filed by a former employee of his, Graham Chase Robinson, who accused him of “gratuitous unwanted physical contact” and making “sexually charged comments.”

Robinson claimed De Niro engaged in numerous forms of sexual and professional improprieties while she was under his employment, which included asking her to scratch his back, button his shirts, wash his bed sheets, and vacuum his apartment. On top of that, Robinson claims that De Niro would often verbally abuse her while intoxicated, demeaning her with words like “b***h,” “brat,” or similarly “vulgar, inappropriate, and gendered comments.” She also alleged that he specifically violated the Equal Pay Act by underpaying her wage based solely on her gender, allegedly implying once “that a male breadwinner deserved more pay.”

An audio recording was subsequently released in which a voice, presumably De Niro’s, could be heard spewing expletives at a former employee, calling her a “f***ing spoiled brat,” among other profanity-laced insults.

“You’re living in Spain, and you’re f***ing upset with me because you tell me how nice you have it and you f***ing don’t answer my calls? How dare you. You’re about to be fired. You’re f***ing history,” the “Goodfellas” actor could be heard saying.