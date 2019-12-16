Wackjob Hollywood elitist Robert De Niro went on another strange rant about Trump during his appearance on the equally wacked out The View. As coddled by Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman, and Joy Behar, he seems to enjoy the “taint” and “stain” on Trump’s presidency from the impeachment hearings. He says he would never play Trump in a film because Trump is a “low life, and he knows he’s a low life” and “has no redeeming qualities” before alleging that Trump is lower than all of the mobsters and other unsavory characters he has played, which garnered applause from the crowd. De Niro continues by comparing Trump’s children to a gangster family: “I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what his kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them. I would disown them”

Meghan McCain chimed in to say “He’s deeply emasculated by my father’s legacy and he can’t take it.”

“He’s got to be taken out of office… And his enablers, too,” they proclaim, before he talks about how proud he was to play crooked cop Robert Mueller in an SNL skit.

Ironically, through all the ranting, De Niro claims Trump is projecting.

