Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani taunted the Deep State-Democrat-media complex Sunday morning and said he will be sharing evidence he “has garnered through hundreds of hours of research.”

“Stay tuned,” Rudy said building anticipation.

And boy did he deliver.

Rudy revealed a huge money laundering operation involving the Bidens and Burisma Holdings. Money was flowing through Latvia and Cyprus disguised as loans to various tech companies then paid out as ‘board fees’ to Hunter Biden.

“That is a straight out violation of a money laundering statute,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani revealed that there is documents showing Schiff’s star witness, fired US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice during her impeachment testimony.

On Monday Rudy Giuliani went on with Laura Ingraham to discuss his damning Ukrainian investigations.

Rudy unloaded on corrupt former Ambassador Marie Yovanotich.

Rudy Giuliani: I didn’t need her out of the way. I forced her out because she’s corrupt. I came back with a document that will show unequivocally that she committed perjury. When she said that she turned down the visa for Mr. Shokin because of corruption. The fact is that on the record in the State Department’s own records, the reason given is because he had an operation. He hadn’t recovered yet. The operation was of course two years before. It’s documented evidence that she committed perjury. I have four witnesses that will testify that she personally turned down their visas. Because they were going to come here and give evidence either against Biden or against the Democratic Party.

So will the US Senate investigate the corrupt former ambassador?

Or will Deep State Lindsey Graham cover up this too?

