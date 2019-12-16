President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Monday that there is clear evidence that Joe and Hunter Biden were involved in bribery and money laundering in Ukraine and that there is documented evidence to prove it.

Giuliani posted a series of tweets laying out the accusations, accompanied by clips from One America News. Giuliani is working on a documentary series on Ukraine for the network.

According to Giuliani, the Democrats’ impeachment effort is, in part, intended to obscure collusion between Democrats and Ukrainian officials to influence the 2016 election, as well as corrupt dealings by the Bidens during the Obama administration.

“After hundreds of hours & months of research, I have garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment, which includes NO wrongdoing by @realDonaldTrump,” Giuliani wrote.

Accompanying the tweet was a video clip in which he says Ukrainian officials who want to testify on the matter are being blocked from entering the U.S. by the State Department.

Giuliani’s claims simultaneously serve as a defense of President Trump, who is facing impeachment for allegedly leveraging military aid to Ukraine to pressure President Volodomyr Zelensky into investigating 2016 election interference and the Bidens.

“Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation,” Giuliani tweeted. “Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up. Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s. Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump.”

One of President Trump’s primary defenses against the impeachment accusations has been that there was legitimate corruption in Ukraine worthy of investigation before sending the country hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.

Giuliani also attempts to focus attention on the firing of former Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin. Trump asked Zelensky to investigate whether Joe Biden pushed for Shokin’s firing to protect Hunter, and that request is central to impeachment. But, Giuliani argues, it was Biden who actually committed bribery in his dealing with Shokin, and that Shokin’s testimony could break the case open.

“Witness Viktor Shokin: Holds docs proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s,” Giuliani wrote. “Fired due to VP Biden’s threat not to release $1B in vital US aid. Shokin’s med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived. Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up.”

Watch Glenn Beck’s interview with Giuliani on Ukraine below:

[embedded content]

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani Responds to Dems’ ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Claims Amid Impeachment Hearings



www.youtube.com



(H/T: RealClearPolitics)