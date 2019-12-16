Despite their seats being at-risk, two more House Democrats in districts won by President Trump in 2016 will vote to impeach him.

Reps. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) and Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) are throwing caution to the wind and standing by their fellow Democrats, even though they’re two of the most vulnerable Democratic congressmen.

McAdams, whom Politico describes as a conservative Democrat, represents a district Trump won by 7 percentage points in 2016. In 2018, he won his seat by a mere 700 votes, so his tenure may be short-lived regardless of impeachment, but when it comes to the I-word he said his “duty is to the Constitution and the country.” He said he “cannot turn a blind eye” to Trump’s actions involving Ukraine.

Cunningham stunned everyone in 2018 when he won his South Carolina district that backed Trump by 13 percentage by just 4,000 votes. “At the end of the day, this is simply about rule of law,” he said of his decision to support impeachment.

There are now 15 House Democrats from Trump-won districts that will vote in favor of impeachment Wednesday, which gives House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) a boost. But there are 16 other Democrats in the same situation, many of whom haven’t yet tipped their hand. Read more at Politico. Tim O’Donnell