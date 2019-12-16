Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements Turf war derails bipartisan push on surprise medical bills Senate confirms Trump’s nominee to lead FDA MORE (D-N.Y.) on Monday knocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Schumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial Democrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements MORE (R-Ky.) saying he was “totally out of line” after the GOP leader said he would take his cues about the details of an impeachment trial from the White House.

“For him to talk to the president is one thing, for him to say I’m going to do just what the president wants is totally out of line,” Schumer said during an interview with CNN’s “New Day.

“Discussion in this kind of situation is not out of the question at all, saying you’re going to do just what the president wants is totally out of line,” Schumer added.

Schumer sent his opening salvo in negotiations over a Senate trial in a letter to McConnell on Sunday night, laying out what Democrats were asking for as part of a looming trial expected to start in January.

Schumer wants to call acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySchumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial The Hill’s Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday Senate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial MORE, his senior advisor Robert Blair, former national security advisor John Bolton John BoltonSchumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial The Hill’s Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday Senate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial MORE and Office of Management and Budget Staffer Michael Duffey to testify as part of a Senate trial.

“We believe all of this should be considered in one resolution. The issue of witnesses and documents, which are the most important issues facing us, should be decided before we move forward with any part of the trial,” Schumer wrote in his letter.

Schumer’s letter came after McConnell said late last week that he would be in “total coordination” with the White House on his impeachment strategy.

“I wrote this letter because Mitch McConnell seemed to be going off in his own direction and there was no semblance of even discussing a fair, balanced trial where the facts come out,” Schumer added on Monday to CNN’s “New Day.”

He added that he would “prefer” to get a deal with McConnell on the process for the upcoming Senate resolution. Those negotiations have not yet begun.

During the impeachment trial of President Clinton, senators voted 100-0 on a resolution laying out the process for a trial, but a subsequent resolution calling for specific witnesses broke down along party lines.