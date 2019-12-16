On Friday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” the Daily Wire editor-in-chief talks about Jeremy Corbyn’s resounding defeat in the British election.

Jeremy Corbyn, who is a vicious communist anti-Semite, not only lost the election [Thursday] night, he’s going to drop his leadership in the Labour Party — which is just a wonderful, wonderful result.

This was a big gamble by Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party — pretty much everybody turned away from Labour. Labour economy spokesman John McDonnell said, “I think Brexit has dominated everything by the looks of it. We thought other issues could cut through and there’ll be a wider debate from this evidence that clearly wasn’t.” Well yes, Brexit was the big issue. The other issue was that Jeremy Corbyn is a nut job and everybody in Britain understood that Jeremy Corbyn [is] a nut job. The chief rabbi of England came out and said that Jews should not vote for this anti-Semitic party.

Astonishing, you’ve already seen the pressure have its toll, Jeremy Corbyn announcing [Thursday] night that the election had gone quite poorly for him and then announcing that he was going to step down from leadership of Labour.

CORBYN: I want to also make it clear that I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign. I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward. And I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future.

And everybody cheers, this is in his constituency. The way that it works in Britain is that everybody who is in Parliament, obviously, has to be a member of Parliament to the leader of a parliamentary party — has to be a member of Parliament to be elected in your own constituency. So Boris Johnson announced his election victory basically in a congressional district and said that — it would kind of be the analogy in the United States, would be as though in Congress, the biggest party in Congress then had a leader, and that leader’s party, the party leader ended up becoming president of the United States. [It’s] sort of like that in Britain, that’s how the parliamentary system works. So that means that everybody is announcing from their congressional district or from their constituency. In this case, what was wonderful about that video where Jeremy Corbyn is announcing that he will no longer lead the Labour Party in general elections, a couple of things are wonderful about this.

One: Britain has this incredibly great tradition where all it takes is basically like 50 pounds or something like 500 pounds in order to stand for Parliament. If you do, then you get to stand on the stage as the parliamentary election results are read. So behind Jeremy Corbyn is standing a dude in a white coat and a goofy hat, which is pretty spectacular. Behind Boris Johnson, by the way, in his constituency was Lord Buckethead and Elmo, which is always wonderful because honestly, democracy shouldn’t take [itself] that seriously. Human endeavors are all ridiculous and this is just proof of it.

But the best part of this is the Jewish guy in the yarmulke, who presumably was campaigning with the Conservative Party, who is standing behind [Jeremy Corbyn] and smiling broadly as Jeremy Corbyn announces that he’s not going to be leading the Labour Party. And good for the Brits, good for the Brits for rejecting this piece of garbage Jeremy Corbyn, and he is awful in every possible way. He is awful, not only is he basically a communist on policy, but he happens to be a vicious anti-Semite and he has [been] for years.

Listen to full episodes of “The Ben Shapiro Show” on iTunes.

Watch “The Ben Shapiro Show” on-demand!