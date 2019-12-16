(STUDY FINDS) — SEOUL — Eyes have been called the windows of the soul. Our eyes can also be windows into our inner workings, providing important health clues. One such clue may be a link between thinning of the retina, the nerve cells at the back of the eye, which may signal the development of Parkinson’s disease.

A recent South Korean study found a correlation between retinal thinning and a decrease in brain cells that produce dopamine, a hormone and neurotransmitter that controls movement. Study author Dr. Jee-Young Lee, of the Seoul Metropolitan Government – Seoul National University Boramae Medical Center, says the research is the first to produce such a link.

“We also found the thinner the retina, the greater the severity of disease,” Lee explains in a statement. “These discoveries may mean that neurologists may eventually be able to use a simple eye scan to detect Parkinson’s disease in its earliest stages, before problems with movement begin.”

