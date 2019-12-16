The above picture was taken on Monday.

The below picture was snapped on Thursday.

The change in appearance prompted much speculation, especially in the British media.

“What is the secret of Hillary Clinton’s strangely plumped-up-cheeks?” The Daily Mail asked in a headline. Then they answered the question in a sub-headline: “Fillers could be behind more youthful look.”

Hillary Clinton looked wonderfully youthful at an event on Broadway in New York last night – and aesthetic experts suggest it could be down to regular ‘tweakments’ and cosmetic procedures. The radiant former First Lady, 72, showed off a wrinkle-free complexion and plumped-up cheeks as she joined her husband Bill behind the scenes of Ain’t Too Proud: The Temptations Musical at The Imperial Theatre.

The Mail then cited that “aesthetic expert,” Dr. Ross Perry, founder of www.cosmedics.co.uk, who “claimed it could also be a result of Botox, injectable dermal fillers and Blepharoplasty.”

“Hillary Clinton looks fantastic and I would suggest this is down to regular tweakments and procedures over the years, which appears less noticeable than having dramatic work done all in one go,” the doctor said. “Her forehead looks particularly smooth, which would suggest Botox has been administered in the forehead, frown line and around the eye area, as there appears to be minimal crows feet.”

The doctor also said he suspects Hillary “may have had blepharoplasty, a procedure in which excess skin above the eye is removed.”

The Mirror, another Brit newspaper, also weighed in with a piece headlined, “Hillary Clinton looks incredibly youthful amid rumours she’ll run again in 2020.” The piece cited the same doctor as saying, “I would suggest she’s also had this to target the under eye bags and to smooth further wrinkles from the corners of her eyes.”

Clinton has been elusive on whether she’ll jump into the 2020 race, but a recent poll found that she’d leap right to the top of the pack if she does.

In a Harvard-Harris national poll released last week, Clinton drew 21%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 20%, when registered Democrats were asked whom they would support for the 2020 party’s presidential nomination. Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders came in at 12%, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9% and ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 7%.

If she did have work done, it wouldn’t be the first time, at least according to a 2015 book on Clinton.

Author Ed Klein wrote in “Unlikeable” that Bill Clinton “wanted her to get a face-lift,” and that “She couldn’t do anything about the calendar — she’d be 69 years old in 2016 — but she could do something about the lines and sagging skin on her face.”

“She had no intention of going to a clinic,” Klein wrote, according to the New York Post. “She asked a well-known plastic surgeon to go to her house in Chappaqua, NY, where he set up a ‘mini operating room in her home with the latest medical equipment.’” According to Klein, Clinton “had her cheeks lifted and her wrinkles and lines Botoxed” as well as “work done on her eyes as well as on her neck and forehead.”

