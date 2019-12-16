Lawyers for House Democrats admitted in federal court on Monday that Stalinist lawmakers will continue their impeachment probe even after the House votes on articles of impeachment later this week.

This is what election interference looks like.

House General Counsel Douglas Letter argued in a DC filing that the House needs the grand jury material in Mueller’s report because the evidence may be relevant and used against Trump in the Senate impeachment trial next month.

But Douglas Letter didn’t stop there.

Mr. Letter stated that regardless of the outcome in the Senate impeachment trial, the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee chaired by Jerrold Nadler intends to continue its impeachment probe based on ‘evidence’ from the Mueller report.

“The committee has continued and will continue [its impeachment] investigations consistent with its own prior statements respecting their importance and purposes,” Letter wrote in a filing Monday

Politico reported:

In a filing to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, House General Counsel Douglas Letter argued that the House’s demands for grand jury materials connected to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation were still urgent because such evidence might become relevant to the Senate’s expected impeachment trial next month. But Letter went further to note that even apart from the Senate trial, the House Judiciary Committee intends to continue its impeachment investigation arising from the Mueller probe on its own merit. That investigation began earlier this year. Democrats had strongly considered charging Trump with obstruction of justice based on Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Monday’s filing indicates that Democrats are keeping that option available even after the House’s impeachment process concludes this week.

The House Judiciary Committee released a 169-page report in the dead of the night Monday alleging President Trump committed criminal acts including bribery and wire fraud.

The report will accompany the two very broad articles of impeachment that will be voted on this week, likely on Wednesday — but the charges of criminal conduct were left out of the actual articles of impeachment.

The Democrats are adding charges to their committee proposal to smear Trump in the public square.

If the House votes to impeach President Trump, the impeachment gets bounced over to the Senate where two-thirds majority must vote to convict President Trump in order to remove him from office.

There are currently 47 Democrats, including two Independents who caucus with Democrats in the Senate, and 53 Republicans.

Assuming there would be no Democrat defectors, it would take 20 Republican Senators to flip on Trump to get to 67 votes in order to convict him and remove him from the White House, which is highly unlikely.

It was recently reported that McConnell will move to immediately acquit President Trump and clear him of all charges — but it doesn’t matter, because as long as Dems have control of the House, it’s a permanent impeachment party!

