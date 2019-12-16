On Monday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg repeatedly told co-host Meghan McCain, the lone right-leaning voice at the roundtable, to “stop talking.”

Goldberg blew her fuse when McCain attempted to talk about how at least half the country feels about the partisan impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. As was to be highlighted by McCain, polling post-impeachment inquiry has only spelled trouble for Democrats looking to take control of the White House in 2020.

Discussing the political ramifications of impeachment, McCain attempted to give a “conservative perspective,” though she was talked over by co-host Sunny Hostin.

“Let me finish,” McCain said. “If you want a conservative perspective ever —”

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg interrupted. “Please stop talking right now. ‘Cause you know what —”

“No problem,” an irritated McCain answered. “I won’t talk for the rest of the show.”

“I’m okay with that,” Goldberg told McCain, scolding the co-host for her “behavior.”

While the Left celebrated Goldberg shutting up McCain, conservatives pointed out the irony of the actions by Whoopi, a supposedly pro-“diversity” intersectional feminist.

“Infuriating. EVERYBODY should watch [Whoopi Goldberg] rudely tell Meghan McCain to stop talking…,” said One American News Network host Liz Wheeler. “THIS IS WHAT LEFTISTS DO. If you’re a woman who DARES be conservative? Forget ‘respect women.’ They’ll try to shut you up.”

“Never back down, [Meghan McCain]!” she added.

“Nothing says tolerance and diversity like Whoopi Goldberg telling Meghan McCain to shut up after McCain says literally *a* sentence about the political fallout from impeachment. So much sisterhood from Goldberg,” commented Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro.

McCain tweeted about the bias against conservatives following the show, clearly as a response to her interaction with Goldberg.

“Dems and [Republicans] alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors. I won’t be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment,” she posted. “I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them.”

In another tweet, McCain commented on recent polling that shows “support for impeachment is officially under water.”

“Pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it’s politically inconvenient,” she said.

“Pretending half the country doesn’t exist won’t make them disappear,” McCain concluded. “The culture war is real, and Americans who aren’t part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented.”

Polling on support for impeachment should have Democrats worried. As noted by The Daily Wire last week, “a new Real Clear Politics average poll, which was featured by Fox News’ Chris Wallace and Bret Baier on Thursday, noted that support for impeachment is now the lowest it has ever been and the opposition to it is at the highest it’s ever been.”

“Time is not their friend,” Wallace said of the Democrats, “and there was a fascinating poll today, it’s actually the Real Clear Politics average of recent polls and it shows that support impeaching and removing the president is at its lowest since this whole thing began two months ago. Opposition to impeaching and removing the president is at its highest, it’s basically, the two lines have intersected at I think 46%.”

WATCH:

