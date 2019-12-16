This is absolutely STUNNING!

Even for Democrats!

These people are attempting a communist takeover of America!!

The House Judiciary Committee released a 169-page report in the dead of the night Monday alleging President Trump committed criminal acts including bribery and wire fraud.

As Cristina Laila reported — The report will accompany the two very broad articles of impeachment that will be voted on this week, likely on Wednesday.

Of course, they made the criminal charges up this past weekend after voting in committee on two bogus charges:

1.) Abuse of power – a very broad charge that means nothing

2.) Obstruction of Congress – a made up crime. It is something they completely made up out of whole cloth

And now Democrats are adding charges to their committee proposal.

They are completely making this up as they go along from day to day!

And the liberal Fake News media is right there with them!

We are witnessing a complete meltdown of the Democrat Party.

And the far left media hacks are RIGHT THERE WITH THEM 100%!

Liberal reporter Kyle Cheney posted the latest controversial language in the Democrat Party’s sham impeachment report.

The Democrats are alleging a 20 year prison sentence for something THEY NEVER EVEN VOTED ON~~

HERE the Judiciary Committee alleges Trump committed wire fraud in his July 25 call to Zelensky and July 26 call to Sondland “in furtherance of an ongoing bribery scheme.”https://t.co/NNKdxpGXRs pic.twitter.com/WL4uSQ5ANX — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 16, 2019

