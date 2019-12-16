Sudan is cracking down on terrorism by ordering the closure of Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Islamic terror groups’ offices within its borders.

Middle East Eye reported Monday that the Sudanese government will shutter offices of any group deemed as terrorists by the United States. Sudan, according to the report, is trying to persuade the U.S. to remove it from the list of countries branded as state sponsors of terrorism. Sudan was added to that list in 1993.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Sudan after giving it that designation, according to The Jerusalem Post. Sanctions were increased on the north African nation multiple times over the years before they were removed in 2017, but the terrorism label is still attached — which comes with its own set of penalties.

The Trump administration has taken steps, however, to improve relations with Sudan. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that the two countries will exchange ambassadors after a 23-year pause.