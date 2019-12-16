A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS has found that support for impeaching and removing President Donald Trump has fallen in the last month among Democrat voters.

The survey, which was released on Monday evening, found that 77 percent of Democrat voters support impeachment and removal, down from 90 percent of respondents in November.

Clearly, the witnesses they called did not help their cause.

There wasn’t just a massive 13 point drop in support from Democrats, Republican support from impeachment also dropped from 10 percent support in November to five percent support in December.

Overall, CNN’s poll found that 45 percent of American voters believe Trump should be impeached and removed from office, dropping five points from a similar poll last month.

“In addition, voters remain split on whether the House has enough evidence to impeach the president. Forty-seven percent of respondents say the lower chamber does have enough evidence, while 48 percent say they do not,” The Hill reports.

Only two American presidents have been successfully impeached in history.

“The CNN poll found that 32 percent of Americans think the impeachment inquiry will ultimately help Trump’s 2020 reelection prospects. Twenty-five percent say it will hurt his chances, with 37 percent saying it won’t make a difference,” the Hill report also noted.

The post Support for Impeaching and Removing President Trump Declines Even Among Democrat Voters appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.