About Morning Consult Political Intelligence

On a daily basis, Morning Consult surveys over 5,000 registered voters across the United States. Along with 2020 presidential election data, Political Intelligence tracks the approval ratings for all governors, senators, House members, the president, and more at the national, state and congressional district level.

Each week, we will release a report with the most important findings on the 2020 election. Sign up to receive that report in your inbox here.

Results from the most recent update

This page was last updated on December 16, 2019.

Our Democratic primary results are reported using 13,384 interviews with registered voters who indicated they may vote in the Democratic primary or caucus in their state. For those who say don’t know or no opinion, they are asked to pick a candidate they are leaning toward. Results are reported among first choice and those who lean toward a candidate. The interviews were collected Dec. 9-15, 2019, and have a margin of error of +/-1%. The “Early Primary State Voters” demographic consists of 588 voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina, and has a margin of error of +/-4%.

In the case of a tie, candidates are ordered alphabetically by last name.