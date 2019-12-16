Austin, Texas, police are frantically searching for a mother and her newborn child who went missing on Thursday.

The woman’s fiancé denies he had anything to do with their disappearance.

What are the details?

Police say that 33-year-old Heidi Broussard was dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary School in Austin on Thursday morning when she was last seen.

Investigators believe that Broussard and her 2-week-old baby, Margot Carey, went back to their apartment after visiting the school.

Shane Carey, the child’s father and Broussard’s fiancé, said that when he came home to the family’s apartment around 2 p.m. local time, nothing seemed amiss other than the blatant and inexplicable absence of Broussard and the baby.

“Her car … everything’s at the house. The baby stuff … everything,” he said, according to CBS News. “Nothing’s gone except her and the baby.”

On Friday, the Austin Police Department urged citizens to call emergency services if they had any information on Broussard and her baby’s whereabouts.

“Please call 911 immediately if you have information about the whereabouts of Heidi Broussard and 2-week-old Margot Carey,” the tweet read.

Subsequent tweets provided updated photos of Broussard and Margot.

“Attached is an updated photo of Heidi Broussard from Dec. 12, 2019 at 7:50 a.m. at Cowan Elementary. The clothing pictured is what she is believed to have been wearing when she was last seen. Anyone with information about her and Margot is asked to call 911 immediately,” the tweet urged readers.

Broussard is described as 5-foot-3 and weighing about 150 pounds with long, dark hair and highlights. Margot is about 22-inches long and weighs 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

What did the father say?

Shane Carey — who has been in a relationship with Broussard for the last decade — denies being involved in Broussard’s or the baby’s disappearance and is pleading for their safe return.

Carey said that he is ignoring speculation that he had anything to do with Broussard’s or the child’s disappearance.

“I try to ignore that, I don’t know how to handle it. But I know it’s a question. I just ignore it,” he said. “I know it’s not true. It’s negative.”

Carey said that he last spoke to Broussard on Friday around 8 a.m. local time, after she dropped their 6-year-old male child off at school. Carey explained that Broussard called him to tell him about some books she had picked up for their son. He reportedly attempted to phone her at 1:40 p.m. local time, but said that her cellphone was off.

He later received a phone call that Broussard had not returned to the school to pick up their son for the day. Carey said that he went to the school and picked up the boy himself and returned home.

Carey explained that when he got home, Broussard’s car was still there, and it was unlocked with her purse sitting inside. All of her personal belongings were intact except for her keys and her cellphone.

He told KTBC-TV that when he first saw that his fiancée was missing, he looked around their apartment complex “going through dumpsters” to see if he could locate Broussard’s keys. He later phoned authorities to report her and the child missing.

What else?

Carey added that the situation just doesn’t make sense.

“I just don’t see why no one heard any screams or anything out here so we’re trying to put the puzzle pieces together,” Carey told KVUE-TV, pointing out that Broussard is “one of the best moms.”

“She is an amazing person,” Carey said. “She has amazing support, friends behind her. She’s so personable — one of the best people I’ve ever met, so kind, and she does anything for her kids — one of the best moms.”

He added, “If you see an awesome mom with a baby walking around or in a suspicious van or car or anything, please, just somebody call.”

“I don’t know why anybody would ever harm or touch these two beautiful women together,” Carey added.

