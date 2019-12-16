In my mission to restore the biblical worldview among “conservatives,” I correspond by email with people from all over the world. This morning, Blake M., a WND reader from England, asked my opinion of a recent film lauding “gay adoption” in the U.K. He said he was an acquaintance of the “young gay couple” featured in it.

I’m not going to name the film because I don’t want to drive traffic toward it. By the way, baiting conservatives into attacking such things is a common marketing strategy of the left, and we should avoid giving attention to leftist projects that will benefit from our negative reactions. In cases where publicity serves our interests, such as rallying against abominations like “Drag Queen Story Hour” in conservative communities, we should do so (kudos to MassResistance), but not where our reactions serve only to expand the reach of LGBT propaganda beyond what it would otherwise achieve on its own.

But back to the issue at hand. I respectfully chided Blake that his use of the term “young gay couple” is a capitulation to Humanist reeducation: a product of the exact same social engineering reflected in the “gay” adoption propaganda film that concerned him.

The Cultural Marxists have not just stolen and repurposed formerly benign words like “gay” and biblical symbols like the rainbow, they have hijacked key systems that facilitate public conversation because that is how consensus is formed in democratic societies. Consequently, the public’s sense of reality now conforms to Humanist religious doctrines labeled as “secularism,” and it is alarming to hear even some conservative Christians calling homosexual partnerships “marriages” and the male partners “husbands” of each other.

“Conservative” leaders have failed miserably at training our people to recognize the elements and assumptions of “sexual orientation” theory and how they are distinct from the truths of hard science and natural law. The “sexual orientation” strategy and tactical narratives were invented to normalize homosexuality and transgenderism by shaping a new mainstream consensus on sexual matters that rejects the natural order in favor of their artificial reality. It is Orwell’s nightmare becoming “reality”: government-enforced groupthink through culture-wide psychological manipulation and control of the language we use.

In the biblical worldview, homosexuality is an abomination to God because it represents an extreme deviation from the one-flesh paradigm of Genesis 1:27 and 2:24. As a spiritual and behavioral disorder, it represents a condition deserving of sympathy and compassionate intervention. The second great commandment compels us to help individuals who suffer it, and to ensure that they hear both God’s perspective on homosexual sin and that He offers healing from it (1 Corinthians 6:9-11).

So our duty to be compassionate to those afflicted with same-sex attraction disorder is clear.

That’s very different from how we should respond to the LGBT political movement clawing for ever greater power and control. The Bible warns that the social acceptance of widespread homosexual deviance is always a harbinger of His wrath, and world history confirms that rampant sexual immorality of any kind is a civilization-killer. (Email me for a free copy of my book “The Petros Prophecy” on this theme.) We should do everything in our power to take back the culture from them and restore the biblical consensus for all ours sakes, including theirs.

But arguably, our most important duty is to protect the children, especially shielding them from atheistic propaganda that poisons their minds against God and His perspectives of things. Left to themselves, children will recognize and embrace the most basics of self-evident truths in God’s created order – such as the realities about Mommies and Daddies.

It takes trauma or training to produce the skewed perspectives of the left in a child, and both of these are implicit in the tragedy of “gay” adoption.

The acquisition of children by homosexual partners to further their delusion of family normalcy is an act of extreme selfishness. It’s their right to be wrong in what they believe, but not to impose their warped perspectives on innocent children, robbing them of the essential human right to some semblance of a natural family.

Culpability for “gay” adoption also inures to government and agency officials who intentionally place children with homosexuals. In natural, moral and civil law, that act constitutes malfeasance – a gross violation of their duty to serve the best interests of children. I would prosecute them criminally if I had the power to do so.

But the greatest burden of guilt for “gay” adoption falls on the Christian church. By gradually retreating from the public square over the past century in response to challenge and pressure from the Humanists, we have failed in our duty to steward American law and culture as handed down to us from the founders. In consequence, not only are we complicit in the tragedy of “gay” adoption for having abandoned society’s “widows and orphans” to the ravages of the worldly, but a vast number of our own children have also been won over to the Humanist worldview through public education and media.

But they all can be won back! The one great advantage we have as Christians is the knowledge that repentance from error is always available to us when we’ve finally come to our senses, and that when we repent, God forgives and restores us. Collective repentance and restoration is the phenomenon we call revival – and it is more powerful than any other force in human civilization.

Christian, I exhort you to repent of the errors of Humanist thinking, and join God’s growing remnant of believers who are rising up against the dominant Marxist order by reclaiming and asserting the biblical worldview in all aspects of our lives.