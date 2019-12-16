If you think that the House vote this week will end the House Democrats’ investigation of impeachment against President Trump, think again.

Politico reported lawyers for House Democrats told a federal court Monday that lawmakers are still seeking grand jury materials connected to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

House General Counsel Douglas Letter claimed in the filing that the House’s demands were still urgent because such evidence might become relevant to the Senate’s expected impeachment trial next month.

Letter said that “even apart from the Senate trial, the House Judiciary Committee intends to continue its impeachment investigation arising from the Mueller probe on its own merit.

“The committee has continued and will continue [its impeachment] investigations consistent with its own prior statements respecting their importance and purposes,” Letter wrote in his filing.

The House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment last week, abuse of power obstruction of Congress.

At the Gateway Pundit, Cristina Laila noted Letter stated that regardless of the outcome in the Senate impeachment trial, the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Jerrold Nadler intends to continue its impeachment investigation.

She noted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will move to immediately acquit Trump, “but it doesn’t matter, because as long as Dems have control of the House, it’s a permanent impeachment party!”