The new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick is here. Even at 57 years old, Tom Cruise remains a box office force to be reckoned with, and is coming off his highest-grossing film ever, Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The actor intends to play Ethan Hunt at least two more times before he (maybe) retires from making action movies, with the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible installments scheduled to open back to back in 2021 and 2022. Before he does, though, he will return to one of his more iconic ’80s properties.

Top Gun: Maverick is due to arrive in 2020, with Cruise starring as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell almost thirty-five years after he originated the role in Tony Scott’s hit 1986 action-drama Top Gun. The official trailer (which premiered at SDCC last summer) revealed Maverick is older and serving as a flight instructor for aspiring U.S. Naval fighter pilots in the film, but still has a need for speed that’s led him to dodge being promoted (and, in turn, grounded) past Captain. Now, the sequel’s marketing machine is revving up again.

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opening in theaters this week, Paramount has gone and released a second trailer for Top Gun: Maverick in time for it to play with the Skywalker saga finale on the big screen. The studio confirmed the new promo would be arriving online today when it premiered the latest Maverick poster over the weekend. You can check it out in the space below.

Like the first trailer, this new preview focuses heavily on Top Gun: Maverick‘s dogfighting and jet flying sequences, as were stunningly photographed by director Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy, Oblivion) and his production team. The promo also confirms Maverick will be teaching the next generation of Top Gun graduates and training them for a specialized mission in the sequel. In doing so, however, Maverick is forced to confront the ghosts of his past when it turns out one of his students is Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller) aka. “Rooster”, the grown son of Maverick’s late Radar Intercept Officer and friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

It will be interesting to see if Top Gun: Maverick‘s brand of testosterone-fueled, pro-military entertainment flies (sorry) as well with modern audiences as Top Gun‘s did when it opened in 1986. Kosinski’s last film, the true story-based firefighter drama Only the Brave, was a similar blend of high-octane action and macho melodrama, but didn’t fare too well at the box office (in spite of generally positive reviews). Maverick will have the power of nostalgia, IP recognition, and Cruise on its side (not to mention, more scenes of shirtless beach sports), which should be enough to prevent it from under-performing like other recent ’80s legacy sequels.

