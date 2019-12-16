President Donald Trump says he’s eager to debate whoever the Democrats’ 2020 presidential election nominee is — but warned that he might use his authority over presidential debates to change how they’re run.

“I look very much forward to debating whoever the lucky person is who stumbles across the finish line in the little watched Do Nothing Democrat Debates. My record is so good on the Economy and all else, including debating, that perhaps I would consider more than 3 debates,” Trump wrote Monday morning in a three-part tweet.

“The problem is that the so-called Commission on Presidential Debates is stacked with Trump Haters & Never Trumpers. 3 years ago they were forced to publicly apologize for modulating my microphone in the first debate against Crooked Hillary. As President, the debates are up…

“….to me, and there are many options, including doing them directly & avoiding the nasty politics of this very biased Commission. I will make a decision at an appropriate time but in the meantime, the Commission on Presidential Debates is NOT authorized to speak for me (or R’s)!”

Last week, it was reported that Trump is considering skipping any general election debates next year because he doesn’t trust the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The Democrats will hold their next debate on Thursday in Los Angeles.