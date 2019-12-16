Ben McAdams (L), Joe Cunningham (R)

Two more vulnerable Democrat Congressmen announced Monday they will vote in favor of impeaching President Trump.

15 Trump-district Democrats have now publicly stated they will back impeachment.

Cunningham and McAdams are two of the most endangered Democrat Reps and they are both going to go on the record and vote with the Stalinist leadership to impeach Trump.

Cunningham of South Carolina told the Post and Courier, “I’ve waited and waited and I have not found any evidence they submitted compelling at all.”

“At the end of day, this is simply about the rule of law, whether we’re a country with laws or not and what type of precedent we want to set for future presidents,” Cunningham added.

“At the end of day, this is simply about the rule of law, whether we’re a country with laws or not and what type of precedent we want to set for future presidents.”https://t.co/NLqnGuocyf — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) December 16, 2019

Congressman Ben McAdams represents Utah’s 4th district and stated Monday that he will vote yes on both articles of impeachment.

Trump won McAdam’s district by 7 points — it’s time to send McAdams to the unemployment line!

I will vote yes. People I respect have reached different conclusions on the best course of action. We agree what the President did was wrong. I continue working on making prescription drugs affordable, air quality, and reducing the debt. My statement⬇️ #utpol pic.twitter.com/S4RsWhVjgf — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) December 16, 2019

