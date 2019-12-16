A House Democrat from a swing district announced Monday that she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump and was met with some very vocal disagreement as a result.

Monday morning, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) announced that she would vote for both articles of impeachment against President Trump in an op-ed at the Detroit Free Press.

“On abuse of power: I believe that the President illegally solicited the help of foreigners to influence the American political process,” Slotkin explained. On obstruction of Congress, she concluded that “President Trump sent out unprecedented guidance to refuse and ignore the requests and subpoenas” sent out by House Democrats’ impeachment probe.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been told more times that I can count that the vote I’ll be casting this week will mark the end of my short political career. That may be,” Slotkin wrote. “There are some decisions in life that have to be made based on what you know in your bones is right. And this is one of those times.”

When she went before her constituents at a community event at Oakland University in Rochester hours after the publication of the op-ed, Slotkin’s explanation of her decision was greeted with loud disagreement from some of those in attendance.

As the congresswoman went through her explanation, she was met with loud shouts and boos from the crowd. At one point, attendees can be heard saying things like “it’s a joke” and “you’re not fooling anybody.”

Slotkin posted a livestream of the event on her official facebook page. She begins explaining her impeachment vote rationale around the 20-minute mark.

A shorter video clip shows Slotkin telling the crowd that she “knew from the very beginning that this was going to be a very controversial decision” as the audience’s volume level increases.

[embedded content]

Constituents Confront Dem Rep Slotkin For Supporting Impeachment Sham



www.youtube.com



Slotkin represents a district where then-candidate Trump won in 2016 by a margin of 6.7 points. It was formerly held by Republican Rep. Mike Bishop.

Slotkin’s decision comes as questions circle around how many House Democrats in vulnerable districts will break with the leaders of their party to vote against articles of impeachment later this week. Last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that she had “no message” for her undecided and politically vulnerable colleagues and said that “people have to come to their own conclusions” on the issue.

Over the weekend, New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew announced that he planned to switch from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party over the impeachment issue. Trump won in Van Drew’s district by 4.6 points in 2016.