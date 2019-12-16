On Monday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed recently surfaced comments made by Young Turks host Cenk Uygur about women.

According to The Times of Israel, Uygur, who is running for Congress, wrote:

“Obviously, the genes of women are flawed. They are poorly designed creatures who do not want to have sex nearly as often as needed for the human race to get along peaceably and fruitfully.”

Pat explained that presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Uygur to fill the seat of disgraced congresswoman Katie Hill who stepped down after details emerged about a relationship Hill had with one of her campaign aides.

Sanders has since retracted his endorsement.

Then, TheBlaze reported on video footage that showed Uygur in a 2006 interview with Air America going off on an anti-Jerusalem tirade during a conversation about foreign policy in the Middle East.

“Look, bulldozer is my plan for Jerusalem. Bulldoze the whole damn thing, so nobody goes back in,” he stated.

Uygur has since apologized for his comments.

