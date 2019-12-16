Despite the clouds of unknowing emanating from the liberal press, Americans are catching on. Rasmussen asked the question:

How likely is it that senior federal law enforcement officials broke the law in an effort to prevent Donald Trump from winning the presidency – very likely, somewhat likely, not very likely or not at all likely?

52% of likely voters responded that it is likely that senior federal law enforcement officials–the FBI’s leadership–broke the law in an effort to defeat Trump (36% “very likely”), vs. only 39% who think such FBI lawbreaking unlikely. Amazingly, more people seem to be listening to Andy McCarthy and Lee Smith than to the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC, the Associated Press, etc. That’s what truth will do for you. Some of the time, anyway.

A plurality of 43% say that these federal law enforcement officials should go to jail if found guilty, up from 25% earlier this year. A merciful 22% just want them fired. To be fair, though, pretty much all of them already have been.

It’s weird how people sometimes can figure out the truth, no matter how much money is spent to try to cover it up.