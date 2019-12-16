House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, promoted conspiracy theories Monday night on CNN about President Donald Trump colluding with Russia, which she admitted she did not have any evidence to support.

Waters claimed that Trump somehow agreed to lift sanctions on Russia if Russia helped him with the 2016 presidential election.

“Because I believe, even though I don’t have the facts to prove it, I believe that Putin wanted to lift the sanctions,” Waters said. “He’s always wanted to lift these sanctions that were placed on him because of his interfering with and incursion into Crimea and so I believed that they wanted to elect President Trump and Trump I believe agreed, I will always believe this, that he agreed that if he got elected he would lift those sanctions.”

“He would like to do it; he’s not been able to do it, but when they talk about, ‘we just making things up’ and he talks about this as a ‘witch-hunt,’ there are too many facts,” Waters continued.

“This president will not condemn Putin for hacking into the Democratic National Committee, will not condemn him for hacking into our election system, these are facts, 17 of our intelligence agencies have said this,” Waters falsely claimed. “Are these Patriots or not? I mean what do they think about our democracy being undermined by the President of the United States of America?”

“If they want to say we just don’t like him, they don’t really care about what happens to this democracy, don’t have an appreciation for the Constitution and the fact that the Constitution gives us the responsibility to impeach when we see this president or any president who is not good for the country, who’s undermining our country, who’s putting us in danger, who’s aligning himself with a foreign country to interfere in our election,” Waters concluded. “Those are facts.”

WATCH:

While discussing impeachment, Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters spreads unhinged conspiracy theories on CNN, admitting, “I don’t have the facts to prove it.” She later claims that she’s not “making things up” nor on a “witch hunt.”pic.twitter.com/GAU1TpBDGV — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) December 17, 2019

Waters has been calling for Trump’s impeachment for nearly the entire length of Trump’s presidency and has been hostile toward Trump administration officials, including Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

In October, Waters claimed that defending Trump was “not patriotic” and that those who did were spineless.

“I am disgusted with those spineless members of the Senate who don’t have the guts to stand up for this country. Many of them have defined themselves as patriotic. They’re not patriotic. They are spineless and they’re not willing to step up and do what needs to be done in recognizing the danger of this president,” Waters said. “They’re willing to harm our country, and so, I want all of the American population to understand who is in that Senate, what they’re doing, whether or not they want them to remain there if, in fact, they don’t come forward.”

Waters, who called for Trump to be put into “solitary confinement,” previously encouraged people to harass of Trump administration officials, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”