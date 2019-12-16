Hopefully, Harvey Weinstein’s ankle monitor was working when he decided to do an interview with the NY Post. Either way, he left the editorial board at the Post rather slackjawed with some of his statements. Claiming that he didn’t want to be a “forgotten man,” the alleged serial sexual abuser wanted the chance to remind everyone how much he’s done for women in Hollywood over the years. And all of this was playing out only weeks before his trial is scheduled to begin.

More than 80 women have accused him of sex assault or harassment — but for Harvey Weinstein, it’s still all about himself. The alleged serial sex predator and disgraced Hollywood producer whined to The Post in an exclusive interview that he should be remembered for doing more professionally for women than anyone in history — rather than the slew of sickening accusations against him. The fallen Tinseltown kingmaker appeared so clueless that he even boasted about what a lucrative contract he once gave actress Gwyneth Paltrow — one of his alleged victims.

You know, when Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the women accusing you of sexual assault, this probably isn’t the best time to bring up the lucrative contract you signed her to.

Weinstein wanted to remind everyone that he made more movies directed by women and about women than anyone else. “I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue,” he said.

Doesn’t Weinstein have anyone to script some lines for him? I’m just trying to picture the reaction from all the actresses out there when they hear that the idea of hiring female directors for major film projects is just something that’s “vogue” instead of the normal order of business. He went on to complain that his work has been “forgotten.”

At least one thing he claimed in court recently turned out to be true. Weinstein did the interview shortly after undergoing spinal surgery to address some compressed vertebrae. Last time he was in court he was hobbling around on a walker. Some critics accused him of putting on a show to gain sympathy after he was seen walking around town on a shopping trip sans walker.

This clearly seems to have been a last-ditch effort to appeal to the public before he faces the jury, but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to move the needle very much. Weinstein is facing multiple charges of predatory sexual assault, criminal sex acts and rape, with more than one victim. Given how much he’s been in the news, it’s hard to imagine finding jurors who don’t already have an opinion of him. He’s already 67 years old, so if he’s convicted of the most serious charges he could realistically be looking at spending the rest of his life in prison.

If people were hoping to see his alleged victims receive justice (unlike in the case of Jeffrey Epstein), it may be on the way on January 6 when the trial begins. And speaking of Epstein, Weinstein’s production company has completely collapsed and his alleged victims are coming for all the cash that can be extracted from him. When you add in a possible life sentence, the accused rapist’s world is quickly collapsing as badly as Epstein’s did. Someone might want to keep an eye on Harvey and make sure he’s not contemplating any self-harm.