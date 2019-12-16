In his first interview in more than a year, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein complained to The New York Post’s Page Six that that he should be remembered for doing more professionally for women than anyone in history instead of the accusations against him of being a serial sex predator.

He even bragged about what a large contract he gave actress Gwyneth Paltrow, one of the more than 80 women who have accused him of sex assault or harassment.

“I feel like the forgotten man,’’ Weinstein said last week in the exclusive interview published over the weekend. “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten.’’

Weinstein, who goes on trial for rape on January 6, said “I want this city to recognize who I was instead of what I’ve become.”

He listed numerous films with social justice themes that his now bankrupt film studio The Weinstein Company produced or distributed, saying “This was a company that took social issues and tackled them.”

Weinstein gave the interview to The Post at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center a day after undergoing spinal surgery to repair a back injury he sustained in an August car accident.

Weinstein threatened to end the interview every time he was asked a question he did not like and refused to discuss any of the allegations against him.

He also refused to talk about a tentative $25 million civil settlement deal that he and The Weinstein Company reportedly reached with more than 30 accusers.