Sparks flew on Monday’s episode of “The View” when Whoopi Goldberg demanded that co-host Meghan McCain — the show’s most vocal (and often lone) conservative voice — “stop talking.”

What are the details?

The show’s co-hosts were discussing the impeachment trials of President Donald Trump when the women began to square off.

All co-hosts, save for McCain, accused Republicans of not doing their duty in the impeachment process, including Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who have said that they would vote against removing Trump from office.

Co-host Abby Huntsman said, “I have a pit in my stomach with every day with this president as he represents everything the opposite of what we’re taught to be as human beings. You lie, you get away with it. You cheat, you get away with it. You bully people, you get away with it. This is what I continue to struggle with. I want it to be on the American people. The American people need to look in the mirror and say, what do we want representing us in this country? You need to vote on that in this next election.”

Goldberg chimed in and pointed out that Republicans who moved to impeach former President Bill Clinton were hypocrites over their votes.

“They went after him because they felt he lied,” Goldberg complained.

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with Goldberg’s assessment, agreeing that the Republican-led Senate is biased in favor of the president.

“I cannot believe that they would vote to impeach and convict a president, a sitting president for perjuring himself, and they would not vote to convict a president — and remove a president who clearly used a — wanted to use a foreign government for his own personal benefit to impede our very democracy!” Hostin said. “That is the height of hypocrisy for this Republican-led Senate! I don’t understand that.”

McCain attempted to rein in her co-hosts with reason, insisting that it would behoove the show to analyze politics rather than “litigating ethics.”

“My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it,” she said. “I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a ‘View’ co-host, and my job is to analyze the politics of it.”

The show’s co-hosts weren’t having McCain’s response, which prompted her to fire back, “Let me talk. I let you finish. Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on this show ever?”

What happened next?

Goldberg, clearly angered by McCain’s remarks, interrupted, and demanded that she be quiet.

“Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking right now!” Goldberg demanded.

Clearly taken aback, McCain responded, “No problem. No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show. No problem.”

Goldberg, who even seemed surprised by her own outburst, remained silent for a moment as if to gather herself before lamely answering, “I’m OK with that. I’m OK with that. Because if you’re going to behave like this—”

As McCain attempted to respond, Goldberg cut to commercial.

The discussion did not resume when the show came back from break.

What else?

McCain took her opinion to Twitter following the Monday broadcast, tweeting about bias against conservatives.

“Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors,” she wrote. “I won’t be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them.”

She later added that support for impeachment is dwindling.

“Pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it’s politically inconvenient,” she wrote.

She concluded, “Pretending half the country doesn’t exist won’t make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren’t part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented.”

