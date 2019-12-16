“The View” co-hosts Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi GoldbergTrump Jr. visit to ‘The View’ boosts ratings to highest in six months Joy Behar roasted for denying wearing blackface: ‘Enjoy the cancel culture you created’ Meghan McCain to Trump Jr. on ‘The View’: ‘You and your family have hurt a lot of people’ MORE and Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainBidens confirm ‘we still love each other’ after finger biting goes viral Trump Jr. visit to ‘The View’ boosts ratings to highest in six months Meghan McCain to Trump Jr. on ‘The View’: ‘You and your family have hurt a lot of people’ MORE got into a heated exchange Monday over the topic of President Trump Donald John TrumpDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Five aides to Van Drew resign ahead of his formal switch to GOP The myth of the conservative bestseller MORE’s impeachment.

The moment came shortly after co-host Sunny Hostin Sunny HostinMeghan McCain to Trump Jr. on ‘The View’: ‘You and your family have hurt a lot of people’ Clinton: ‘I probably came across as too serious’ in 2016 election Meghan McCain: Women would be called ‘crazy bitches’ if they acted like male Trump allies MORE began discussing the differences she saw surrounding former President Clinton’s Senate impeachment trial and the situation now over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

“You had so many senators that voted to not only impeach but also convict President Clinton for, yes, perjuring himself,” Hostin said. “Many of those same people are still in the Senate. I cannot believe they would vote to impeach and convict a sitting president for perjuring himself and they would not vote to convict a president, and remove a president, who clearly wanted to use a foreign government for his own personal benefit to impede our very democracy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is the height of hypocrisy for this Republican-led Senate,” she said. “I don’t understand it.”

“My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a ‘View’ co-host, my job is to analyze the politics of it,” McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainImpeachment nears: What would John McCain have done? Jeffries blasts Trump for attack on Thunberg at impeachment hearing Live coverage: House Judiciary to vote on impeachment after surprise delay MORE (R), chimed in after. “And I’m telling you the politics —”

“But I’m not talking about you,” Hostin responded, “I’m talking about people that are the senators —”

“Just let me finish. I let you talk. Just let me finish,” McCain said as she and Hostin continued to talk over each other.

Goldberg then cut in trying to steer the conversation away when McCain asked whether people wanted to hear a conservative perspective “on the show ever.”

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg responded. “Please stop talking right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show,” McCain shot back, to which Goldberg responded: “I’m OK with that, if you’re going to behave like this.”

“I’m not behaving like anything,” McCain continued. “I’m trying to show conservative perspective.”

The show then cut to commercial break after Goldberg called for a timeout.

The moment between Goldberg and McCain went viral on Twitter not long after.

#TheView. The look ya gonna get from Whoopi when you REALLY piss her off! pic.twitter.com/ITrDpFvMdJ — Just Jo (@BeekGram2) December 16, 2019

Whoopi Goldberg telling Megan McCain to “just stop talking” is the Hanukkah gift I knew I needed but never dreamed I would actually receive pic.twitter.com/JPzgwNnyXe — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 16, 2019

whoopi really said “girl please stop talking” pic.twitter.com/ubaKe4dIRa — Déjà The View (@dejatheviewpod) December 16, 2019

Whoopi gathered Meghan like a deck of cards. Finally ❗❗❗❗❗❗ Meg, “You in danger girl…”#TheView #Whoopi pic.twitter.com/BN5xWRfDzU — Calio Williamson (@CalioWilliamson) December 16, 2019

It’s getting closer and closer to tha moment Whoopi takes her out #TheView pic.twitter.com/4UPXgfBYXq — Tasha ✌ (@TarshaTee) December 16, 2019

Monday’s episode comes months after McCain and Ana Navarro Ana Violeta NavarroTrump-Rocky photo explodes on social media: ‘Mastered the art of drunk-tweeting, sober’ Ana Navarro clashes with Rand Paul in fiery exchange: ‘Don’t mansplain!’ Meghan McCain, Ana Navarro get heated over whistleblower debate MORE got into a heated debate on the show during a discussion on the intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint helped spark the House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump.