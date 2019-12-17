An Amber Alert was issued earlier today in New York City, as news quickly spread of a 16-year-old girl being abducted in the Bronx, snatched right off the street late last night. The grainy surveillance video shows a car pulling up, two or three individuals getting out, then one of them grabs Karol Sanchez, who was walking with her mother. One of the suspects shoves the mother down as Karol is being dragged into the car, before the perps speed away.

Here was the initial report:

Shockingly, the girl showed back up again at the scene of the “crime” the next day. “We was at the pole over there, lookin at her picture, and as we walkin up the block, she’s crossing the street to the cop car. And then I was like ‘Yo, that’s her right there,’” said one surprised witness who saw Sanchez reappear.

In shades of Jussie Smollett, it turns out Karol Sanchez staged the entire thing. It turns out she just wanted to get away from her mother and possibly be with her alleged gangsta boyfriend.

New York Post reports:

A short time later, at around 2:15 p.m., Sanchez reappeared at the very intersection from which she’d vanished and walked over to two cops sitting in a squad car, witnesses said. “We were looking at the [missing poster] picture saying, ‘I hope she’s OK,’ and she walked right up,” said Akash Singh, 29. “She was trembling while she was walking. She just looked really scared,” continued Singh, a construction worker on a project in the area. “She put her hands on her and knees and she started talking to the cops. They jumped out of the car and put her in.” Sanchez was rushed to the 40th Precinct station house, where she admitted to cops that she helped orchestrate her own abduction, the sources said. Sanchez is not expected to face charges, but late Tuesday cops were still looking to question the four men who were in the car — one of whom is believed to be her gangbanger beau, sources said. That man’s name is being withheld because he is yet to be charged with a crime in this case, but he already has several prior arrests on his record, including one for murder and another for attempted murder, sources said. The bogus kidnapping was a twisted plan for the young lovers to be together, police sources said, also noting that Sanchez had been upset over her mother’s plan to uproot the family and go back to her native Honduras. “Her mother wanted to move them back to Honduras, but she [Karol] was adamantly against it,” one high-ranking NYPD source said.

No word yet if there was any involvement of two Nigerian dudes shouting “THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!”

