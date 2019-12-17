On Monday, the 15th annual Black List survey was announced, in which 250 film executives choose up to 10 of their favorite unproduced scripts, and one of the screenplays chosen tells the fictional tale of how Barron Trump, “fearing the devastating impact that his father’s presidency would have on his personal life, his country and the world at large …. sets out to sabotage his father’s 2016 campaign,” as Variety reported.

The script, titled “Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss & Legacy,” came from the pen of screenwriter Nicolas Curcio.

The Wrap explained, “Founder Franklin Leonard compiles a survey of 250 executives who each contribute a list of their 10 favorites that circulated in 2019 and have not yet begun principal photography, though some of the films already have financial support and other backing. A film must have had at least six mentions from film executives before it could be considered for the list.”

The Wrap adds, “Since the launch of the first Black List in 2005, more than 440 scripts have been produced, grossing over $28 billion in box office worldwide. Black List movies have won 53 Academy Awards from 262 nominations, including four of the last twelve Best Picture Oscars and ten of the last twenty-four Best Screenplay Oscars.”

Indiewire echoed:

Since 2005, more than a third of the screenplays included in the annual Black List surveys have become produced films, and often to notoriety — such as “Argo,” “American Hustle,” “Juno,” “The King’s Speech,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Spotlight,” “The Revenants,” “The Descendants,” and “Hell or High Water.”

Hollywood and entertainment figures have been targeting Barron Trump for years now: as President Trump was inaugurated, stand-up comedian Stephen Spinola offered two tweets he later deleted, writing, “Barron Trump looks like a very handsome date-rapist to be,” and, “I don’t want my Mom to get raped, but if she does I hope it’s by Barron Trump. Small pp [sic] would be painless and we’d win lots of money in court.”

In September 2017, Danny Zuker, executive producer on ABC’s hit show “Modern Family,” decided to target President Trump’s Barron after Trump retweeted the image of him hitting a golf ball and the ball smacking Hillary Clinton in the rear end. Zuker tweeted, “Does anyone know how Barron is doing after watching that clip of his dad assaulting a woman with a golf ball?”

Does anyone know how Barron is doing after watching that clip of his dad assaulting a woman with a golf ball? — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 17, 2017

In June 2018, actor Peter Fonda tweeted, “WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT ASSHOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. F***.”

The Left’s consistent mocking of Barron Trump has included such viciousness as seemingly mocking him when he was frightened after seeing the infamous photo of supposed comedienne Kathy Griffin holding up his father’s severed head. The Washington Examiner reported on May 31, 2017, “Barron was at the family’s New York City penthouse with first lady Melania Trump when the photo appeared on TV. Barron saw the image and panicked. ‘Mommy, mommy!’ he reportedly screamed.”

Jeopardy champion and New York Times best-selling author Ken Jennings wrote on Twitter, “Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking.”

Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 31, 2017

Jennings claimed he was mocking a tweet from OANN”s Liz Wheeler, who had tweeted, “TMZ reports: Barron Trump was watching TV & saw @kathygriffin holding the severed head. He thought it was his dad. My heart is broken.”

The Washington Times reported, “Mr. Jennings is no stranger to offensive tweets mocking conservatives, according to an archive of past controversies at the conservative-leaning website Twitchy: joking about Condoleezza Rice’s sexual orientation and channeling the ‘ghost’ of conservative journalist Andrew Breitbart to promote Obamacare are just two such occasions.”