(FOX NEWS) — A trail of reported tornadoes broke out across parts of the southeastern U.S. on Monday, damaging homes and churches and killing at least three people, local officials say.

Forecasters said radar showed possible twisters as the “widespread” weather system charged across the region. The Storm Prediction Center reported trees were broken or toppled from Texas to Alabama.

Vernon Parish, Louisiana, Chief Deputy Calvin Turner confirmed earlier Monday at least one death after what appeared to be a large tornado left a path of destruction.

