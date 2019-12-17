London-based Cassandra Vinograd says her boss sent her an inappropriate photograph and drank excessively.

Cassandra Vinograd, a London-based associate producer for 60 Minutes, has sued CBS for “unlawful discriminatory conduct” and “unlawful retaliatory conduct” after she attempted to report her boss for misconduct.

In September 2019, Vinograd “emailed senior executives and the general counsel, to describe her serious concerns regarding ‘highly inappropriate, unprofessional and upsetting events'” involving her boss, longtime CBS News producer Michael Gavshon, whom she claims sent her an inappropriate photograph. She asked for an investigation and to be protected from “retaliation.”

“In the ensuing days, through a series of swift moving events, Cassie was ostracized, isolated and penalized for calling out what she perceived as inappropriate conduct by Gavshon,” the suit claims. “Gavshon quickly removed her from all stories in production, including a segment she had pitched and performed the majority of the work on. In deference to Gavshon, CBS executives did nothing to stop his blatant retaliation. Worse, senior executives ratified his personal vendetta by willingly sending temporary associate producers to replace Cassie and work with Gavshon.”

In addition to her concerns about his “excessive drinking,” Gavshon sent her “an old photo of Gavshon and some friends urinating on what appeared to be smoldering coal.” (Gavshon claimed to her that he meant to send the photo to his sister.)

According to correspondence that Vinograd was shown, a CBS investigation determined that “this is clearly a photo that should not have been shared with you.” But, the company added, “Michael has assured us that he sent the photo to you by accident and that he was appalled and embarrassed for inadvertently doing so. We accept his explanation that he sent this photo to you entirely by accident and believe that this was an isolated incident with no malicious intent on the part of Michael.”

In a statement, Wigdor LLP partner Jeanne M. Christensen said, “We look forward to holding CBS accountable for its unlawful conduct as alleged in the complaint by our client Cassandra Vinograd. Contrary to CBS’s claims that it is doing the right thing when female employees report gender-related misconduct, as alleged, it appears that no meaningful changes to the culture at CBS have been made. It appears that CBS continues to protect senior male talent at the expense of junior women — business as usual.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to CBS and CBS News representatives for comment.

Before joining CBS News this past summer, Vinograd worked for NBC News, The Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press.