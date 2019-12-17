Actress Charlize Theron, 44, says that she hopes the public will honor her 7-year-old daughter’s journey and refer to the child — who was born a biological male — by the “proper” female pronouns.

In April, Theron told the Daily Mail that her adopted son actually turned out to be an adopted daughter.

What is she saying now?

In an interview with Pride Source, Theron said that her child’s path to transgenderism is “all pretty new” territory for the family.

Theron was asked during the interview whether Jackson, her child, affected her decision to portray different characters in films and on television.

“I’m curious if having a daughter who happens to be transgender influences your decisions when it comes to taking on the LGBTQ characters you do or, for that matter, don’t,” the outlet’s Chris Azzopardi asked Theron.

Theron responded, saying that it’s not something she’s yet to consider.

“Well, this is all pretty new for us, so it hasn’t really kind of come into question,” she said. “I don’t really necessarily know if it will.”

More important, according to Theron, is the hope that people will respect Jackson and her experience as a transgender child in the spotlight.

“My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story,” she insisted. “I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her.”

Theron, who adopted Jackson in 2012, said as she got older, it bothered her that people still referred to her as a boy and with male pronouns.

“I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun,” Theron admitted. “It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mom, and that was really why I [revealed the news about Jackson] a while back.”

What else?

Theron said that Jackson knew from an early age that she was not a boy.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” Theron told the Daily Mail in April. “Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, ‘I am not a boy.'”