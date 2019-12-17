Left-wing actress Alyssa Milano took the stage at the Los Angeles impeachment rally, declared that “we will vote them all out,” led the crowd in a “THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE” chant, and announced that if President Donald Trump “thought Greta [Thunberg] was angry, he’s seen nothing yet — I’m premenopausal and I am angry.”

“I’m not tired of fighting Donald Trump and his many, many impeachment offenses. And I’m not tired of speaking truth to power. But I am so tired of being lied to by a president. And I’m tired that the entire Republican Party think we are all stupid,” Alyssa Milano said to the of more than 1,000 protesters who converged to Grand Park outside City Hall.

“Show me what democracy looks like. Show me what democracy looks like,” Milano said, leading the crows in a chant.

“They think we’re dumb. They think we’re dumb enought to believe that if they complain about the procedure enough, that we’ll think that Trump is innocent of any impeachable offenses,” the actor continued. “I mean, this asshole has committed obstruction of justice, abuse of power, bribery, obstruction of Congress, and the American people know this, and we also know the Republicans are picking party over country.”

“When the Republicans mention [former] Vice President Biden’s son, or when they attack the whistleblower, or question the patriotism of Lieutenant Colonel Vindman — a soldier who earned a purple heart in the service of our nation — they think that we are all so stupid, that we’ll believe them,” Milano continued. “But guess what? We see right through their lies and bullshit.”

“And because the entire Republican Party has belittled the intelligence of the great people of this country, we are coming for them, and we are coming for their seats. There are 322 days until the election. What will you do? What will you do? We will vote them out. We will vote them all out,” Milano said.

“Now I want to finish up. I want to end with a special chant, but us to think of it like a prayer, okay? I need you all to reach deep, reach deep into your heart, reach deep into your soul,” the actress said in closing. “I want you to look at the person next to you and hold their hands. Everybody hold hands. Allow yourself to be moved by what is happening here tonight. We’re going to do human microphone. Repeat after me: I. Believe. That We. Will Win. I believe that we will win.”

