Amb. William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine and a key witness against President Donald Trump in the congressional impeachment inquiry, is stepping down before the end of this year, reports NBC News.

Taylor is turning the role over to the current Deputy Chief of Mission to Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, on Jan. 1 and plans to leave Ukraine on Jan. 2.

“The administration will nominate a permanent ambassador soon,” Taylor said, according to The New York Times.

Taylor in November told the House Intelligence Committee that Trump was overheard asking about “the investigations” he wanted Ukraine to pursue.

He also questioned the decision to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid for Kiev and an Oval Office meeting with Trump for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump lashed out at the witnesses, tweeting they were “NEVER TRUMPERS,” but Taylor is a career diplomat who worked for both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Taylor, a West Point grad and decorated U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, succeeded Amb. Marie Yovanovitch in June.

Yovanovitch was reassigned this spring.