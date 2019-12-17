On Sunday Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell demanding witnesses in the upcoming impeachment hearings.

Democrats are inspected to pass their sham articles of impeachment Wednesday in the US House of Representatives.

Democrats are going to impeach the most successful president in the last century based on completely made-up non-crimes.

Here is a copy of Schumer’s letter to Majority leader McConnell.

New: Chuck Schumer writes a letter asking Mitch McConnell to call up Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, among others, to testify at the Senate impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/lmH5PX81sQ — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 16, 2019

In his letter Schumer argues in the second paragraph that the senate trial must “be fair, that considers all of the relevante facts, and that exercises the Senate’s “sole Power of Impeachment” under the Constitution with integrity and dignity.”

As Mitch McConnell pointed out in his response… Schumer misquoted the US Constitution in his letter.

The US House has “sole power of impeachment” not the US Senate — According to the US Constitution.

McConnell blasted Cryin’ Chuck in his response to Schumer’s demands.

.@senatemajldr McConnell calls Sen. Schumer’s impeachment trial letter an “interesting document” because it “literally misquotes the Constitution.” pic.twitter.com/7PHf3HWvkE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 17, 2019

