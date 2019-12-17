(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — If only we all had a sled and set of magical reindeer to help us get around. While holiday travel is a breeze for Saint Nick, the rest of us usually aren’t so lucky. Travel can end up becoming a nightmare no matter what time of year it is, but the holidays tend to be extra intense. Now, a new survey of 2,000 Americans finds that holiday travel is so stressful, it is causing many people’s blood to boil.

Whether it be with their partner, friends, family, or strangers, the survey finds that the average American will engage in a staggering 12 arguments or disagreements over the course of holiday travel. Besides such confrontations, the average traveler this year will experience eight especially stressful moments, and worry about arriving late to their destination four times.

According to the research, which was commissioned by the parking app SpotHero, most adults get so anxious about their holiday travel that they allot themselves an extra 102 minutes of travel time for unexpected delays.

