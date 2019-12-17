FBI Director Chris Wray

The FBI on Tuesday afternoon issued a statement in response to a rare public rebuke from the FISA court.

In October 2018 Representative Mark Meadows sent a letter to to U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer, the chief judge of the FISA Court. Over a year ago Mark Meadows encouraged Collyer to investigate the FISA abuses that took place under President Obama’s FBI. In particular Meadows asked Judge Collyer to act on the abuses by love birds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

On Tuesday Rosemary Collyer, the presiding judge on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC), rebuked the FBI under Director James Comey for the abuse of the FISA Court.

“The FBI’s handling of the Carter Page applications, as portrayed in the [Office of Inspector General] report, was antithetical to the heightened duty of candor described above,” Collyer wrote.

“The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable,” she added.

Instead of actually disciplining FBI officials who defrauded the FISA court, which the FISA judge has the ability to do on the spot, she issued an order that is equivalent to a light slap on the wrist.

The FBI immediately responded to the FISA rebuke and claimed Director Wray “has ordered more than 40 corrective steps to address the Report’s recommendations, including some improvements beyond those recommended by the IG.”

The reality is that there have been ZERO indictments of any of the corrupt FBI officials who abused the FISA process — ZERO FBI officials who violated Carter Page’s Constitutional rights have gone to jail — ZERO FBI officials who planned to remove Trump from office with an attempted coup have gone to jail.

These statements back and forth from the FISA court to the FBI is just an attempt to calm the public.

FBI issues statement responding to the FISA court’s order —> pic.twitter.com/pjOSWWi7pZ — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) December 17, 2019

Trump responded to the FISA judge’s rebuke of the FBI.

Wow! “In a stunning rebuke of the FBI, the FISA court severly chastised the FBI for the FISA abuses brought to light in the recent Inspector General’s Report. There were at least 17 significant errors.” @FoxNews Statement by the Court was long and tough. Means my case was a SCAM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

