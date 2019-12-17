Former President Barack Obama declared Monday at a leadership forum in Singapore that living standards across the globe would see a “significant improvement” if women led their countries.

When it comes to leadership, Obama told attendees that women are “indisputably” better than men.

“Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men],” Obama said, according to the BBC.

“I’m absolutely confident that for two years, if every nation on Earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything … living standards and outcomes,” he continued.

Obama went on to say that he does not plan on returning to political leadership, slamming men in his explanation.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people — usually old men — not getting out of the way,” Obama said. “It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power.”

However, despite Obama’s concern for female leadership, he has not endorsed a woman for president in 2020. Indeed, with the only serious female candidates left in the race being Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and the fact that Joe Biden is the race frontrunner, all indications suggest that America, at least, will continue to be led by a man.