Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Tuesday stated his support for a Maine bill, LD 900, which would ensure that public employees have the right to go on strike, the Bangor Daily News reports.

Sanders on Monday tweeted his support for the right to strike and for the teachers who are currently on strike in Scarborough, Maine.

“I stand with @MaineEA and the teachers in Scarborough, Maine, who are fighting for better working conditions and a union contract. We will protect teachers’ right to stand up for themselves and their students, and all workers’ right to strike.”

Sanders previously included a right to strike in his Workplace Democracy Act that he introduced in 2018. In his “pro-union plan,” Sanders says he would “Give federal workers the right to strike … Under current law, federal employees are not guaranteed the same labor rights as workers in the private sector. While they have the ability to unionize, they are prohibited from going on strike. Under this plan, federal workers would have the right to strike.”