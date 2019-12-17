Joe Biden is healthy as a horse, says his doctor.

Biden is a ‘healthy and vigorous’ 77-year-old ‘fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency,’ his physician said in a 3-page letter following a check-up.

Biden’s eye recently filled up with blood, he constantly jumbles his words, shows signs of forgetfulness and confusion and never knows what state he is in, but he’s perfectly healthy.

Move along, nothing to see here.

AFP reported:

Joe Biden is healthy and fit to be president of the United States, his physician said in a letter released Tuesday by his election campaign. Earlier this year Biden had pledged to release his medical records before the Iowa caucuses in February, the first vote in the nomination race, after a challenger made allusions to his age. His campaign released a summary of his medical history from Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician when he was vice president. Biden “is a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” O’Connor, currently director of executive medicine at The GW Medical Faculty Associates, said in a three-page letter. He said Biden is being treated for non-valvular atrial fibrillation (A-fib), hyperlipidemia, gastro-esophageal reflux and seasonal allergies. “He does not use any tobacco products, does not drink alcohol at all, and he works out at least five days per week,” O’Connor wrote.

President Trump recently said at a rally in Hershey, PA — “What is wrong with Joe Biden? He keeps saying he’s in the wrong state!”

WATCH:

America is wondering, “what is wrong with Joe Biden?” He keeps saying he is in the wrong state! “There’s something wrong,” says President Trump. “How many times can you do that?”#KeepAmericaGreat #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/y7588EAwRS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 11, 2019

We’ve seen this movie before.

Hillary Clinton’s doctor during the 2016 election also claimed she was healthy despite obvious signs of serious illness, such as chronic coughing fits and fainting spells.

Even after Hillary dropped in New York and was tossed into her Scooby mobile like a side of beef, the conservative media were labeled ‘conspiracy theorists’ for questioning Hillary’s health.

The post Biden’s Doctor: “Vigorous” 77-Year-Old Healthy Enough to ‘Successfully Execute the Duties of the Presidency’ – Despite Constant Confusion, Forgetfulness appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.